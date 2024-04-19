Brokers Offer Predictions for PVH Corp.’s Q2 2025 Earnings (NYSE:PVH)

PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Free Report) – Research analysts at Wedbush upped their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for PVH in a research note issued on Monday, April 15th. Wedbush analyst T. Nikic now anticipates that the textile maker will earn $2.39 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.24. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $128.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for PVH’s current full-year earnings is $10.93 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for PVH’s FY2025 earnings at $11.00 EPS.

Get PVH alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on PVH. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on PVH from $150.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on PVH from $134.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. TD Cowen increased their price objective on PVH from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on PVH from $139.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price objective on PVH from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PVH presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.40.

PVH Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE PVH opened at $106.31 on Wednesday. PVH has a 12 month low of $69.27 and a 12 month high of $141.15. The stock has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 2.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $127.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 2nd. The textile maker reported $3.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by $0.21. PVH had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 7.20%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.38 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Trading of PVH

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PVH. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in PVH during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quarry LP raised its stake in PVH by 81.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 320 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in PVH by 2,600.0% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 270 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in PVH during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in PVH during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at PVH

In other news, EVP James Holmes sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.39, for a total value of $325,170.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,507,054.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

PVH Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were paid a $0.0375 dividend. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 5th. PVH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.38%.

PVH declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, April 1st that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the textile maker to buy up to 24% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About PVH

(Get Free Report)

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, and Heritage Brands Wholesale segments. It designs and markets men's, women's, and children's branded apparel, footwear and accessories, underwear, sleepwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage, dresses, suits and swimwear, activewear, sportswear, socks and accessories, outerwear, golf products, footwear, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, dress shirts, handbags, fragrance, small leather goods, and other related products; and men's and boy's tailored clothing products, duvets, pillows, mattress pads and toppers, and feather beds.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PVH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PVH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.