Zacks Research Comments on Eli Lilly and Company’s Q1 2025 Earnings (NYSE:LLY)

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for Eli Lilly and Company in a report released on Wednesday, April 17th. Zacks Research analyst K. Shah now expects that the company will post earnings of $4.77 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $4.80. The consensus estimate for Eli Lilly and Company’s current full-year earnings is $12.52 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Eli Lilly and Company’s Q2 2025 earnings at $4.07 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $4.46 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $4.50 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $17.80 EPS.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.19. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 51.22%. The firm had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on LLY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $775.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. DZ Bank cut Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $820.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $800.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $815.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $728.05.

LLY opened at $745.95 on Thursday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $367.35 and a 1-year high of $800.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $708.77 billion, a PE ratio of 128.61, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $764.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $658.28.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 54,032 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $645.07, for a total transaction of $34,854,422.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,488,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,177,109,911.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lipe & Dalton acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Retirement Group LLC grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 159.1% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Tidemark LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 188.2% during the 4th quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 49 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

