Acorn Energy (OTCMKTS:ACFN) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $6.52

Acorn Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACFN – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.52 and traded as high as $7.00. Acorn Energy shares last traded at $7.00, with a volume of 188 shares.

Acorn Energy Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.52. The stock has a market cap of $17.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 175.04 and a beta of 0.78.

Acorn Energy (OTCMKTS:ACFN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. Acorn Energy had a negative return on equity of 12.58% and a net margin of 1.48%. The firm had revenue of $2.25 million during the quarter.

About Acorn Energy

Acorn Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets wireless remote monitoring and control systems for various markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Power Generation (PG) Monitoring and Cathodic Protection (CP) Monitoring. The PG segment provides wireless remote monitoring and control systems, and services for critical assets, which include stand-by power generators, compressors, pumps, pumpjacks, light towers, turbines, and other industrial equipment; and Internet of Things applications.

