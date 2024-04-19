Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $72.92

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $72.92 and traded as high as $75.96. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte shares last traded at $75.30, with a volume of 26,246 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from $79.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th.

Get Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on OMAB

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte Stock Down 1.1 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.61, a P/E/G ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $74.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.92.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $211.59 million for the quarter. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte had a return on equity of 59.61% and a net margin of 34.70%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Navellier & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 2,958 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 3,427 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,215 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 29,487 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,563,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 62.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 532 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. 9.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte

(Get Free Report)

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and maintain airports in Mexico. The company operates 13 international airports in Monterrey, Acapulco, Mazatlán, Zihuatanejo, Ciudad Juárez, Reynosa, Chihuahua, Culiacán, Durango, San Luis Potosí, Tampico, Torreón, and Zacatecas cities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.