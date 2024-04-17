Vontobel Holding Ltd. Sells 11,419 Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. cut its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 9.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 104,761 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,419 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $7,566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ADM. Norges Bank bought a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $525,111,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 41.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,641,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,737,000 after acquiring an additional 2,547,232 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the first quarter valued at approximately $105,741,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 73.7% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,935,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,815,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 27,778.4% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,009,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005,577 shares during the last quarter. 78.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Archer-Daniels-Midland alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ADM shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $96.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. TheStreet cut shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 price target (down from $104.00) on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Friday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.50.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of ADM stock opened at $60.26 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 1 year low of $50.72 and a 1 year high of $87.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $57.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 0.77.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.07). Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.71% and a return on equity of 15.25%. The firm had revenue of $22.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.79 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.93 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is an increase from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 7th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is presently 31.25%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, March 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Profile

(Free Report)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.