Kovack Advisors Inc. Sells 295 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Kovack Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 19.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,192 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 295 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. increased its position in General Dynamics by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 3,064 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $796,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Syon Capital LLC boosted its stake in General Dynamics by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 2,026 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management raised its stake in General Dynamics by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 1,328 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA boosted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 648.1% in the 4th quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 39,587 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $10,280,000 after purchasing an additional 34,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire increased its position in General Dynamics by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 1,722 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GD opened at $287.79 on Tuesday. General Dynamics Co. has a twelve month low of $202.35 and a twelve month high of $296.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $281.23 and its 200-day moving average is $262.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.47, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.68.

General Dynamics Increases Dividend

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The aerospace company reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.89 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $10.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.26 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 16.48% and a net margin of 7.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.64 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. This is a positive change from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.32. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 46.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on General Dynamics from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $325.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on General Dynamics from $280.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $305.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on General Dynamics from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $297.06.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

