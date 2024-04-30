Headlands Technologies LLC Takes $113,000 Position in First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP)

Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,859 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of First BanCorp. by 206.3% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in First BanCorp. during the 3rd quarter worth $138,000. AXQ Capital LP bought a new position in First BanCorp. in the third quarter valued at about $186,000. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of First BanCorp. during the third quarter valued at about $197,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of First BanCorp. by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 12,511 shares of the bank’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at First BanCorp.

In other First BanCorp. news, CEO Aurelio Aleman sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.17, for a total transaction of $858,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,126,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,339,000.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nayda Rivera sold 15,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.12, for a total value of $256,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 246,930 shares in the company, valued at $4,227,441.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 75,000 shares of company stock worth $1,280,000 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company's stock.

First BanCorp. Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSE FBP opened at $17.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 9.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. First BanCorp. has a 12 month low of $10.18 and a 12 month high of $17.74.

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $302.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.19 million. First BanCorp. had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 25.82%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that First BanCorp. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

First BanCorp. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. First BanCorp.’s payout ratio is 36.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FBP. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of First BanCorp. from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of First BanCorp. from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th.

First BanCorp. Profile

First BanCorp. operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial products and services to consumers and commercial customers. The company operates through six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Mortgage Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

Featured Stories

