Nottingham Advisors Inc. Has $54.93 Million Stock Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Nottingham Advisors Inc. reduced its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 114,999 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,556 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up 6.8% of Nottingham Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Nottingham Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $54,927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. TruWealth Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Great Waters Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Great Waters Wealth Management now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $513.31 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $397.12 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $405.54 and a one year high of $527.16. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $513.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $476.72.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

