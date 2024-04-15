Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Lowers Stock Position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. cut its stake in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,041 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $14,893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of ANSYS by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 241 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of ANSYS by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 363 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of ANSYS by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,866 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of ANSYS by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,822 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in ANSYS by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,544 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. 92.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ANSS opened at $334.20 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $29.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 1.16. ANSYS, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $258.01 and a fifty-two week high of $364.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $338.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $319.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

ANSYS ( NASDAQ:ANSS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The software maker reported $3.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.71 by $0.23. ANSYS had a net margin of 22.05% and a return on equity of 11.83%. The company had revenue of $805.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $797.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.61 earnings per share. ANSYS’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ANSYS, Inc. will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ANSS shares. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of ANSYS from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays upped their price target on shares of ANSYS from $314.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $345.00 price objective on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $322.75.

In other news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.08, for a total value of $51,312.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,049 shares in the company, valued at $1,043,001.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services for engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the United States, Japan, Germany, China, Hong Kong, South Korea, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization; the Ansys Mechanical product, an element analysis software; LS-DYNA solver for multiphysics simulation; and power analysis and optimization software suite.

