Aire Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Aire Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,637 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 582 shares during the period. Aire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Windsor Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Chevron by 24.0% in the third quarter. Windsor Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period. Renaissance Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC now owns 6,187 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $923,000 after buying an additional 697 shares during the period. Altrius Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Altrius Capital Management Inc now owns 21,333 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,597,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the period. Camelot Portfolios LLC acquired a new position in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth about $254,000. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 9.0% during the third quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 5,775 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $974,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.09, for a total value of $448,252.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,184.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Chevron Stock Performance

Shares of CVX stock opened at $158.96 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $154.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $152.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $295.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.12. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $139.62 and a 12 month high of $172.88.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $47.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.93 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 10.63%. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.09 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 13.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.39%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CVX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $203.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Chevron from $168.00 to $156.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Chevron from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $183.60.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

