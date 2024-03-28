Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) Shares Acquired by S.A. Mason LLC

S.A. Mason LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,145 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 66 shares during the quarter. S.A. Mason LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Highland Capital Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 46,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,207,000 after buying an additional 1,359 shares during the last quarter. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $758,000. Aprio Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,470,000 after purchasing an additional 3,876 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RTD Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. RTD Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 24,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,275,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

VOT opened at $235.78 on Thursday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $179.43 and a 12 month high of $235.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $225.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $210.30.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

