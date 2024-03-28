The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Holdings Cut by High Note Wealth LLC

High Note Wealth LLC lowered its holdings in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,658 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 93 shares during the period. The Cigna Group comprises about 1.2% of High Note Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. High Note Wealth LLC’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $3,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 104.5% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 90 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors raised its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 110.0% during the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 105 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

Get The Cigna Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Hoeltzel Mary T. Agoglia sold 4,867 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.48, for a total transaction of $1,608,446.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,102 shares in the company, valued at $694,668.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Hoeltzel Mary T. Agoglia sold 4,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.48, for a total value of $1,608,446.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $694,668.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Eric P. Palmer sold 1,017 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.26, for a total transaction of $340,959.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,275,786.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 114,144 shares of company stock valued at $39,296,330. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

The Cigna Group Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE CI opened at $363.38 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $332.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $307.08. The Cigna Group has a fifty-two week low of $240.50 and a fifty-two week high of $364.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.54 by $0.25. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 13.59%. The business had revenue of $51.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.96 earnings per share. The Cigna Group’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that The Cigna Group will post 28.36 EPS for the current year.

The Cigna Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were given a dividend of $1.40 per share. This is an increase from The Cigna Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.20%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised The Cigna Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $330.00 to $372.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on The Cigna Group from $334.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com raised The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $392.00 price target (up previously from $382.00) on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $372.00 price target on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, The Cigna Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $361.29.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on The Cigna Group

About The Cigna Group

(Free Report)

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Cigna Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cigna Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.