GAMMA Investing LLC Takes $120,000 Position in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 431 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $120,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in EPAM Systems by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,791,017 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,736,395,000 after purchasing an additional 19,130 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC lifted its holdings in EPAM Systems by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 1,054,229 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $269,556,000 after purchasing an additional 88,641 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in EPAM Systems by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 716,659 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $183,243,000 after purchasing an additional 42,077 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in EPAM Systems by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 398,400 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $101,867,000 after purchasing an additional 4,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in EPAM Systems by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 385,135 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $98,475,000 after purchasing an additional 40,343 shares during the last quarter. 91.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EPAM Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:EPAM opened at $237.75 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $280.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $273.37. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $197.99 and a fifty-two week high of $317.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.79 and a quick ratio of 4.79.

Insiders Place Their Bets

EPAM Systems ( NYSE:EPAM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The information technology services provider reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.24. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 8.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 7.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other EPAM Systems news, SVP Lawrence F. Solomon sold 5,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.00, for a total value of $1,637,100.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,707,802. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other EPAM Systems news, SVP Sergey Yezhkov sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.04, for a total value of $2,416,320.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,857,050.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Lawrence F. Solomon sold 5,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.00, for a total value of $1,637,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,707,802. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,820 shares of company stock valued at $5,101,117. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EPAM. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on EPAM Systems from $295.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $340.00 price target on shares of EPAM Systems in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $369.00 price target on shares of EPAM Systems in a report on Monday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on EPAM Systems from $288.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $295.00 price target on shares of EPAM Systems in a report on Thursday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.93.

About EPAM Systems

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, performance tuning, deployment, maintenance, and support services.

