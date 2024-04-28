Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Sells 589 Shares of OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund cut its stake in shares of OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,986 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 589 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund owned 0.05% of OSI Systems worth $1,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in OSI Systems by 27.1% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 422 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in OSI Systems by 3,585.7% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 516 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in OSI Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $118,000. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in OSI Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in OSI Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $234,000. 89.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on OSIS. StockNews.com downgraded shares of OSI Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on shares of OSI Systems from $169.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

OSI Systems Stock Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ OSIS opened at $134.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. OSI Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.02 and a 1-year high of $144.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $135.68 and a 200-day moving average of $127.44. The company has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.54, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.98.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The technology company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.05. OSI Systems had a return on equity of 18.10% and a net margin of 8.56%. The firm had revenue of $405.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $401.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.49 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other OSI Systems news, General Counsel Victor S. Sze sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.21, for a total transaction of $1,953,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 63,116 shares in the company, valued at $8,218,334.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Deepak Chopra sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.11, for a total transaction of $2,582,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 468,615 shares in the company, valued at $60,502,882.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Victor S. Sze sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.21, for a total transaction of $1,953,150.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 63,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,218,334.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,000 shares of company stock worth $6,503,650 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

OSI Systems Company Profile

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures electronic systems and components. It operates in three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation monitoring, explosive and narcotics trace detection systems, and optical inspection systems under the Rapiscan name.

