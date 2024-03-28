PFG Investments LLC Increases Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

PFG Investments LLC boosted its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 15.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,071 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PYPL. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in PayPal by 115.0% in the third quarter. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 443 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in PayPal in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 58.6% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 609 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. 68.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PayPal alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday, March 21st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on PayPal from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Mizuho dropped their price target on PayPal from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Twenty-three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.47.

PayPal Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $66.57 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $71.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.44. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.25 and a 52 week high of $77.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $61.32 and a 200 day moving average of $59.36.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The credit services provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.88 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 20.84%. PayPal’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at PayPal

In other news, SVP Frank Keller sold 7,686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total transaction of $466,079.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,420,795.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Company Profile

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.