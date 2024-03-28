International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Purchased by Schechter Investment Advisors LLC

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,573 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new stake in International Business Machines during the third quarter worth about $31,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in International Business Machines during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC increased its stake in International Business Machines by 971.4% during the third quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. 58.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:IBM opened at $190.80 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $186.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $163.98. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $120.55 and a 52 week high of $199.18. The company has a market cap of $174.91 billion, a PE ratio of 23.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.70.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $17.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.29 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 39.55% and a net margin of 12.13%. International Business Machines’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.60 EPS. On average, analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 9th. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a $1.66 dividend. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.67%.

Several brokerages have commented on IBM. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on International Business Machines from $179.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Evercore ISI upgraded International Business Machines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, January 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Societe Generale reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $143.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.85.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

