Powers Advisory Group LLC Reduces Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Powers Advisory Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 14.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,874 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,532 shares during the quarter. Powers Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $678,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BIV. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 105.5% during the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

BIV opened at $75.20 on Wednesday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $70.43 and a fifty-two week high of $77.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $75.26 and its 200 day moving average is $74.15.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

