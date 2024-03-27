Atticus Wealth Management LLC Has $319,000 Stock Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 16.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 601 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TMO. Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,627 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,997,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 799 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 294 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 526 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 141 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, Director Debora L. Spar sold 164 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $546.97, for a total transaction of $89,703.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $660,192.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Michael A. Boxer sold 14,566 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $562.00, for a total transaction of $8,186,092.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,250,362. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Debora L. Spar sold 164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $546.97, for a total transaction of $89,703.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $660,192.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 50,277 shares of company stock worth $28,513,384. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. HSBC started coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $610.00 price target for the company. Citigroup began coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, March 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $620.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $515.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $670.00 price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Barclays lowered Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $475.00 to $555.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $599.00.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:TMO opened at $569.22 on Wednesday. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1 year low of $415.60 and a 1 year high of $603.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $563.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $519.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $217.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.84, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.80.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $5.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.64 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $10.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.73 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 13.99% and a return on equity of 18.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This is a boost from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is currently 10.10%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

