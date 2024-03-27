Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Sells 63,265 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH cut its position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 29.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 154,899 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 63,265 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $2,732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KMI. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the first quarter valued at about $93,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Kinder Morgan by 12.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 91,931 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,739,000 after buying an additional 10,079 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Kinder Morgan by 48,564.7% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,273 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 8,256 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in Kinder Morgan by 1.6% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 90,218 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after buying an additional 1,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the first quarter valued at approximately $263,000. 62.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Kinder Morgan

In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $135,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,942. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 12.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on KMI. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 target price (down previously from $22.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com lowered Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kinder Morgan currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.20.

Kinder Morgan Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:KMI opened at $17.92 on Wednesday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.89 and a 1 year high of $18.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.20.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 7.57%. The firm had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st were paid a $0.2825 dividend. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.61%.

Kinder Morgan Profile

(Free Report)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

