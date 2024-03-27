Cadent Capital Advisors LLC Has $1.01 Million Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Cadent Capital Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,286 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 117 shares during the quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 350.0% in the 3rd quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 83.3% in the 4th quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 220 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of GLD opened at $201.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $191.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $186.05. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $168.30 and a 52-week high of $203.92.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

