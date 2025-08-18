Dorman Products, Inc. $DORM Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lessened its stake in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM – Free Report) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,300 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Dorman Products were worth $6,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. USA Financial Formulas boosted its position in Dorman Products by 127.6% during the 1st quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 387 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Dorman Products by 42.5% in the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 503 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Dorman Products by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 575 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dorman Products during the 4th quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Vestcor Inc bought a new position in shares of Dorman Products during the 1st quarter valued at about $92,000. Institutional investors own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

Dorman Products Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DORM opened at $152.48 on Monday. Dorman Products, Inc. has a twelve month low of $105.06 and a twelve month high of $157.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $127.49 and a 200-day moving average of $124.78. The firm has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.75 and a beta of 0.79.

Insider Buying and Selling

Dorman Products ( NASDAQ:DORM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.30. Dorman Products had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 19.23%. The company had revenue of $540.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $517.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Dorman Products, Inc. will post 6.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Dorman Products news, SVP Donna M. Long sold 820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.21, for a total transaction of $100,212.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 19,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,331,033.54. This represents a 4.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Dorman Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th.

Dorman Products Company Profile

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement and upgrade parts for passenger cars, light trucks, medium- and heavy-duty trucks, utility terrain vehicles, and all-terrain vehicles in the motor vehicle aftermarket industry in the United States and internationally. It offers engine products, including intake and exhaust manifolds, fans, thermostat housings, and throttle bodies; undercar products comprising fluid lines, fluid reservoirs, connectors, 4-wheel drive components and axles, drain plugs, other engine, and transmission and axle components; steering and suspension products consist of control arms, ball joints, tie-rod ends, brake hardware and hydraulics, wheel and axle hardware, suspension arms, knuckles, links, bushings, and leaf springs, as well as other suspension, steering, and brake components; body products, such as door handles and hinges, window lift motors, window regulators, switches and handles, wiper components, lighting, electrical, and other interior and exterior vehicle body components, including windshields for UTVs; electronics products comprise new and remanufactured modules, clusters and sensors; and hardware products, such as threaded bolts and auto body fasteners, automotive and home electrical wiring components, and other hardware assortments and merchandise.

Further Reading

