Cetera Investment Advisers Purchases 1,531 Shares of KBR, Inc. $KBR

Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Free Report) by 22.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,453 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,531 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in KBR were worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in KBR by 295.5% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 795 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in KBR by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 307,121 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of KBR by 697.0% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 27,314 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,361,000 after acquiring an additional 23,887 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of KBR by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,703 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of KBR by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,776 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.02% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other KBR news, CEO Stuart Bradie sold 20,000 shares of KBR stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.81, for a total value of $1,056,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 802,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,372,684.41. The trade was a 2.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

KBR Trading Down 0.4%

NYSE:KBR opened at $49.65 on Monday. KBR, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.89 and a 12 month high of $72.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The company has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.99, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.76.

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The construction company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.03. KBR had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 33.65%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that KBR, Inc. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded KBR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Bank of America cut KBR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Wall Street Zen cut KBR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Citigroup dropped their price target on KBR from $77.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price target on KBR from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, KBR presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.78.

About KBR

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. It operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

