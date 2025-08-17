Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) Stock Position Lifted by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 994,582 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 79,430 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 1.50% of Travel + Leisure worth $46,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TNL. LSV Asset Management grew its position in Travel + Leisure by 37.7% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 956,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,258,000 after acquiring an additional 261,528 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Travel + Leisure by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 897,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,299,000 after buying an additional 180,059 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure in the fourth quarter worth $6,304,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Travel + Leisure by 167.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 180,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,089,000 after buying an additional 112,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure in the first quarter worth $5,188,000. 87.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Travel + Leisure alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Travel + Leisure from $61.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Travel + Leisure from $39.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Travel + Leisure from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Travel + Leisure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of Travel + Leisure from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $63.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.30.

Insider Transactions at Travel + Leisure

In other Travel + Leisure news, insider Geoffrey Richards sold 124,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.56, for a total value of $7,785,842.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 118,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,426,998.08. This represents a 51.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Thomas Michael Duncan sold 8,201 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.24, for a total transaction of $510,430.24. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,244,800. This trade represents a 29.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 320,174 shares of company stock valued at $19,765,874. 3.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Travel + Leisure Stock Performance

Shares of TNL stock opened at $60.15 on Friday. Travel + Leisure Co. has a 52-week low of $37.77 and a 52-week high of $63.31. The stock has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $55.86 and a 200-day moving average of $51.35.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.01). Travel + Leisure had a negative return on equity of 47.47% and a net margin of 10.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Travel + Leisure Co. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Travel + Leisure Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 12th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 12th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.7%. Travel + Leisure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.62%.

About Travel + Leisure

(Free Report)

Travel + Leisure Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides hospitality services and travel products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers, as well as provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and property management services at resorts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Travel + Leisure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travel + Leisure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.