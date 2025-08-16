Swiss National Bank Sells 1,400 Shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE)

Swiss National Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Free Report) by 2.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 56,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Grand Canyon Education were worth $9,776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Grand Canyon Education during the 1st quarter valued at $232,000. Convergence Financial LLC bought a new stake in Grand Canyon Education during the 1st quarter valued at $249,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 244.2% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. 111 Capital bought a new stake in Grand Canyon Education during the 4th quarter valued at $528,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 135.5% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 1,791 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

Grand Canyon Education Price Performance

NASDAQ LOPE opened at $197.64 on Friday. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a 1 year low of $130.69 and a 1 year high of $202.28. The firm has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.93, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $180.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $180.71.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Grand Canyon Education ( NASDAQ:LOPE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $247.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.90 million. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 22.15% and a return on equity of 31.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 8.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $222.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 7th.

Grand Canyon Education Company Profile

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. It offers technology services, including learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services, such as program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support services comprising admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

