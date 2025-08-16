Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Has $485,000 Stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System decreased its stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 12.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,507 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,068 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $485,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mattson Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 60.1% in the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 594 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 450.7% in the first quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 771 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC increased its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 61.1% in the first quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 791 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

SWKS stock opened at $74.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $72.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.02. The company has a market cap of $11.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.13. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.93 and a twelve month high of $110.76.

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $965.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $940.00 million. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 9.88%. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 26th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.8%. This is an increase from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 112.00%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SWKS shares. Citigroup increased their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Cfra Research upgraded Skyworks Solutions to a “moderate sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. UBS Group increased their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Skyworks Solutions in a report on Thursday, July 10th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Skyworks Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.87.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

