Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) Shares Purchased by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 595,244 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,647 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.23% of Waste Connections worth $116,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in Waste Connections by 37.3% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,796 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Waste Connections by 89.5% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 288 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Waste Connections by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,069 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Waste Connections by 41.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,843,000 after purchasing an additional 5,733 shares during the period. Finally, Premier Fund Managers Ltd boosted its position in shares of Waste Connections by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 331,088 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,841,000 after purchasing an additional 30,136 shares during the period. 86.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WCN. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Waste Connections from $214.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Melius Research upgraded Waste Connections to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $213.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Truist Financial set a $220.00 price target on Waste Connections in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Waste Connections from $208.00 to $204.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Waste Connections to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and five have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $215.00.

Waste Connections Stock Up 1.4%

Shares of WCN stock opened at $190.56 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $186.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $189.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. Waste Connections, Inc. has a twelve month low of $169.36 and a twelve month high of $201.66. The company has a market capitalization of $49.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.84, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.58.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.04. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 6.97%. The business had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

Waste Connections Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 6th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is 50.81%.

Waste Connections Company Profile

(Free Report)

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

Featured Articles

