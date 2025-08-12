Liberty Broadband Corporation (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Stock Position Decreased by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Liberty Broadband Corporation (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Free Report) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,005,355 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,068 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.08% of Liberty Broadband worth $936,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LBRDK. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new position in Liberty Broadband during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Continuum Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband in the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 131.6% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 836 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 171.6% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. 80.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Liberty Broadband to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ:LBRDK opened at $58.83 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $86.01 and a 200-day moving average of $85.08. The firm has a market cap of $8.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 0.96. Liberty Broadband Corporation has a twelve month low of $57.91 and a twelve month high of $104.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. The company's GCI Holdings segment provides data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, educational, and medical institutions in Alaska under the GCI brand.

