Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Raises Stake in Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,040,244 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,211 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.69% of Deckers Outdoor worth $116,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 1,902 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Cumberland Partners Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 27,991 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,130,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems grew its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 25,136 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,105,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Deckers Outdoor during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 17,106 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,913,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 97.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities increased their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Barclays increased their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $128.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $128.00 to $114.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.50.

Deckers Outdoor Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DECK opened at $100.49 on Tuesday. Deckers Outdoor Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $93.72 and a fifty-two week high of $223.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.91 billion, a PE ratio of 15.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.60.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The textile maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.25. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 40.49% and a net margin of 19.42%. The business had revenue of $964.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $901.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.52 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor Corporation will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deckers Outdoor declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 22nd that permits the company to buyback $2.25 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the textile maker to buy up to 11.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Deckers Outdoor

In other Deckers Outdoor news, Director Cindy L. Davis bought 1,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $109.76 per share, with a total value of $200,312.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 13,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,464,198.40. The trade was a 15.85% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Maha Saleh Ibrahim sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.08, for a total value of $32,724.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 10,681 shares in the company, valued at $1,165,083.48. This represents a 2.73% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear, apparel, and accessories for ultra-runners and athletes under the HOKA brand name; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.