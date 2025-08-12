Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $116.92 Million Stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL – Free Report) by 1.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,613,555 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,003 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF were worth $116,918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 85.7% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. BTG Pactual Asset Management US LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 465.4% in the 1st quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 134.8% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of VPL stock opened at $85.30 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a 1 year low of $64.21 and a 1 year high of $85.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $81.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 0.77.

About Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

