Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL Has $267,000 Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL cut its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 57.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,729 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,296 shares during the quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd increased its position in Alphabet by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 140,156 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $21,674,000 after buying an additional 11,278 shares during the period. Tiller Private Wealth Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 20.7% in the first quarter. Tiller Private Wealth Inc. now owns 3,978 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $615,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. MWA Asset Management raised its stake in Alphabet by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. MWA Asset Management now owns 2,481 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Silver Coast Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Silver Coast Investments LLC now owns 4,262 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period. Finally, Haverford Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Haverford Financial Services Inc. now owns 59,992 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,277,000 after purchasing an additional 14,708 shares during the period. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.76, for a total value of $2,786,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 240,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,656,704. The trade was a 5.87% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 23,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.70, for a total value of $4,637,754.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 42,999 shares in the company, valued at $8,371,905.30. The trade was a 35.65% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 273,219 shares of company stock valued at $49,474,273. 11.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Stock Up 2.5%

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $201.42 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $140.53 and a 12-month high of $207.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $180.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $172.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 trillion, a P/E ratio of 21.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.01.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $96,428,000 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.60 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 34.31% and a net margin of 31.12%. Equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 8th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 8th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.95%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Susquehanna upped their price target on Alphabet from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Citigroup raised their target price on Alphabet from $203.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $211.53.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

