What is DA Davidson’s Forecast for MasTec FY2026 Earnings?

MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Free Report) – Research analysts at DA Davidson boosted their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of MasTec in a report released on Monday, August 4th. DA Davidson analyst B. Thielman now expects that the construction company will earn $6.93 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $6.12. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for MasTec’s current full-year earnings is $3.44 per share.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The construction company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. MasTec had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 2.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of MasTec from $181.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Roth Capital initiated coverage on MasTec in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp upped their price target on MasTec from $196.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird raised MasTec from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on MasTec in a report on Friday, May 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $188.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $193.24.

Shares of NYSE MTZ opened at $182.91 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $14.43 billion, a PE ratio of 54.12 and a beta of 1.83. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $170.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.62. MasTec has a 12-month low of $96.01 and a 12-month high of $194.00.

In other news, Director C Robert Campbell sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.89, for a total value of $461,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 39,782 shares in the company, valued at $6,122,051.98. This represents a 7.01% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Robert E. Apple sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $1,750,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 194,249 shares in the company, valued at $33,993,575. The trade was a 4.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MTZ. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in MasTec during the fourth quarter worth $227,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of MasTec by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,520 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,794,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of MasTec during the 4th quarter valued at $7,663,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MasTec during the 4th quarter worth $1,191,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of MasTec in the 4th quarter worth about $1,988,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.10% of the company’s stock.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other.

