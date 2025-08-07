Harbour Investments Inc. Has $199,000 Stake in FT Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF (BATS:IGLD)

Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FT Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF (BATS:IGLD – Free Report) by 110.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,471 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,980 shares during the quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. owned 0.10% of FT Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF worth $199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IGLD. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FT Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,245,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FT Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF by 493.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 360,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,569,000 after buying an additional 300,177 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC increased its position in shares of FT Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF by 12.3% during the first quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 254,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,330,000 after acquiring an additional 27,919 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of FT Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF by 95.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 193,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,048,000 after acquiring an additional 94,398 shares during the period. Finally, Insight Advisors LLC PA lifted its position in FT Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 140,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,951,000 after acquiring an additional 3,341 shares in the last quarter.

FT Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF Stock Up 14.9%

Shares of BATS IGLD opened at $21.89 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.00. FT Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF has a 1-year low of $18.39 and a 1-year high of $22.40.

FT Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest Gold Target Income ETF (IGLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR Gold Trust index. The fund aims to generate income from a long position in SPDR Gold Trust ETF (GLD) and call spreads utilizing FLEX options. The fund gains exposure through a wholly-owned subsidiary. IGLD was launched on Mar 2, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

