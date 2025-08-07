Harbour Investments Inc. Boosts Holdings in FT Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – September (BATS:YSEP)

Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in FT Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – September (BATS:YSEP – Free Report) by 12.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,009 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,120 shares during the quarter. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in FT Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – September were worth $228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in YSEP. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FT Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – September during the fourth quarter worth about $316,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in FT Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – September by 185.5% during the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 40,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,000 after purchasing an additional 26,344 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in FT Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – September by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 75,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,721,000 after purchasing an additional 7,213 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of FT Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – September by 60.3% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 44,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,000 after purchasing an additional 16,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of FT Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – September during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $474,000.

FT Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – September Trading Up 1.2%

Shares of BATS:YSEP opened at $24.38 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $107.27 million, a PE ratio of 16.73 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.30. FT Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – September has a 12-month low of $20.79 and a 12-month high of $24.76.

FT Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – September Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – September (YSEP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the EFA ETF over a specific holding period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral.

