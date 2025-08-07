Harbour Investments Inc. Has $212,000 Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA)

Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Free Report) by 16.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,844 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF were worth $212,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CX Institutional acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Integrity Financial Corp WA acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Transce3nd LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the first quarter worth $47,000.

NYSEARCA:SUSA opened at $129.05 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -231.40 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $126.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.76. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a one year low of $99.48 and a one year high of $130.21.

The iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (SUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Select index. The fund tracks an index of US companies with high environmental, social and governance (ESG) factor scores as calculated by MSCI. SUSA was launched on Jan 24, 2005 and is managed by BlackRock.

