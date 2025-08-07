LPL Financial LLC Has $15.73 Million Stock Holdings in Docusign Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

LPL Financial LLC lessened its stake in shares of Docusign Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) by 7.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 193,293 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,634 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Docusign were worth $15,734,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. MRP Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in Docusign during the 1st quarter worth approximately $114,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Docusign by 24.0% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 235,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,209,000 after buying an additional 45,625 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Docusign by 2.0% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 19,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,593,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Docusign in the first quarter valued at about $239,000. Finally, CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong purchased a new stake in shares of Docusign in the first quarter valued at about $3,754,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Docusign alerts:

Insider Transactions at Docusign

In other Docusign news, CEO Allan C. Thygesen sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.51, for a total transaction of $3,100,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 143,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,160,122.33. This trade represents a 21.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 15,143 shares of Docusign stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.80, for a total value of $1,132,696.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 110,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,282,080.40. This represents a 12.03% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 78,552 shares of company stock valued at $5,983,631. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Docusign Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DOCU opened at $75.14 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $78.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.38. Docusign Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.78 and a 1-year high of $107.86. The company has a market cap of $15.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 27.56 and a beta of 1.01.

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 5th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $763.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $748.79 million. Docusign had a return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 36.50%. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Docusign Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Docusign announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, June 5th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 6.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on DOCU. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Docusign from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Docusign from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Docusign from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 6th. HSBC upgraded shares of Docusign from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Docusign from $81.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Docusign has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.77.

View Our Latest Analysis on Docusign

Docusign Company Profile

(Free Report)

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Document Generation streamlines the process of generating new, custom agreements; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOCU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Docusign Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Docusign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Docusign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.