Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Makes New Investment in Transdigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Transdigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 199 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rothschild Investment LLC boosted its stake in shares of Transdigm Group by 13.1% during the first quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 69 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Balefire LLC boosted its stake in shares of Transdigm Group by 4.9% during the first quarter. Balefire LLC now owns 171 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Park Square Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Transdigm Group by 36.0% during the first quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC now owns 34 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp. boosted its stake in shares of Transdigm Group by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 2,686 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,404,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Transdigm Group by 111.1% during the first quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 19 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. 95.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TDG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Transdigm Group from $1,635.00 to $1,795.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Transdigm Group from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Transdigm Group from $1,526.00 to $1,709.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Transdigm Group from $1,575.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Transdigm Group from $1,375.00 to $1,540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,606.47.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 49,241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,475.85, for a total value of $72,672,329.85. Following the sale, the director owned 21,548 shares in the company, valued at $31,801,615.80. This represents a 69.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert J. Small sold 45,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,425.01, for a total value of $65,122,957.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 88,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,997,959.19. This represents a 34.07% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 119,113 shares of company stock valued at $173,419,391. 4.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Transdigm Group Stock Up 1.6%

TDG opened at $1,595.71 on Thursday. Transdigm Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $1,176.31 and a 52-week high of $1,611.89. The company has a market cap of $89.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1,482.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,390.47.

Transdigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The aerospace company reported $9.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.83 by $0.28. Transdigm Group had a net margin of 21.09% and a negative return on equity of 38.71%. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $7.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Transdigm Group Incorporated will post 35.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Transdigm Group

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

