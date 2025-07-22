Signaturefd LLC Sells 459 Shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

Signaturefd LLC lessened its position in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Free Report) by 16.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,310 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 459 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $100,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 40.0% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,133 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. Quarry LP increased its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 41.6% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,701 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,139 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 38.6% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,044 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the 4th quarter worth $200,000. Institutional investors own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KNX. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $63.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Raymond James Financial boosted their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Baird R W raised shares of Knight-Swift Transportation to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $55.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.06.

Knight-Swift Transportation Stock Performance

KNX opened at $44.51 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.35, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.17. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.69 and a 52-week high of $61.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.85.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 2.04% and a return on equity of 2.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Knight-Swift Transportation Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 9th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 9th. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.60%.

Knight-Swift Transportation Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Less-than-truckload (LTL), Logistics, and Intermodal. The Truckload segment provides transportation services, which include irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

