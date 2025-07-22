New York State Common Retirement Fund Raises Stock Position in Triumph Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFIN)

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Triumph Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFIN – Free Report) by 13.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,021 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,670 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.32% of Triumph Financial worth $4,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Triumph Financial by 84.7% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Triumph Financial by 88,233.3% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 2,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,647 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Triumph Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $219,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Triumph Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $237,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Holding SA grew its position in shares of Triumph Financial by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 3,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Triumph Financial alerts:

Insider Transactions at Triumph Financial

In other news, Director Debra A. Bradford bought 1,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $49.39 per share, for a total transaction of $74,480.12. Following the acquisition, the director owned 3,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $165,357.72. This trade represents a 81.96% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Davis R. Deadman bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $53.50 per share, with a total value of $80,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 10,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $546,770. This trade represents a 17.20% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 4,008 shares of company stock valued at $208,380 in the last 90 days. 5.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on TFIN shares. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price (down previously from $65.00) on shares of Triumph Financial in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Triumph Financial from $68.00 to $56.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Triumph Financial from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday.

View Our Latest Research Report on Triumph Financial

Triumph Financial Price Performance

Triumph Financial stock opened at $61.88 on Tuesday. Triumph Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $42.90 and a one year high of $110.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $59.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.90. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 167.24 and a beta of 1.29.

Triumph Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Triumph Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, provides various payments, factoring, and banking services in the United States. It operates through Banking, Factoring, and Payments segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market and certificates of deposit; and loan products, such as commercial real estate, land, commercial construction and land development, residential real estate, commercial agriculture, and consumer loans, as well as commercial and industrial loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, business loans for working capital and operational purposes, and liquid credit loans.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Triumph Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Triumph Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triumph Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.