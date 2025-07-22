Signaturefd LLC Has $90,000 Stock Holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT)

Signaturefd LLC cut its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Free Report) by 13.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 722 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust were worth $90,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Rossby Financial LCC bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 187.8% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,944 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 1,672.9% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 2,844 shares during the period. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 18,595.8% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 4,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 4,463 shares during the period. 64.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Blackstone Mortgage Trust

In other Blackstone Mortgage Trust news, CFO Anthony F. Marone, Jr. sold 1,517 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.20, for a total value of $29,126.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 64,082 shares in the company, valued at $1,230,374.40. This trade represents a 2.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 6,931 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.13, for a total transaction of $132,590.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 236,914 shares in the company, valued at $4,532,164.82. This represents a 2.84% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,248 shares of company stock valued at $177,028 over the last three months. 1.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Stock Down 0.1%

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Announces Dividend

Shares of BXMT stock opened at $19.23 on Tuesday. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.51 and a 12-month high of $21.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.17. The company has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of -41.79 and a beta of 1.10.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th were paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.78%. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -408.70%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $19.50 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $20.00 to $18.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $19.50 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Blackstone Mortgage Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.10.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Company Profile

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company originates and acquires senior floating rate mortgage loans that are secured by a first-priority mortgage on commercial real estate assets.

