Cwm LLC Has $923,000 Stock Holdings in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Cwm LLC raised its holdings in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS – Free Report) by 41.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,316 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,217 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXAS. High Note Wealth LLC increased its position in Exact Sciences by 225.5% during the first quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 10,710 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 7,420 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in Exact Sciences by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 24,972 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after buying an additional 959 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in Exact Sciences by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 33,598 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after buying an additional 6,508 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Exact Sciences by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,986 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. Finally, EULAV Asset Management increased its holdings in Exact Sciences by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 335,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $14,502,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. 88.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on EXAS. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Exact Sciences in a report on Friday, April 11th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.50.
Exact Sciences stock opened at $48.36 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.73. Exact Sciences Corporation has a 52-week low of $39.97 and a 52-week high of $72.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.78, a PEG ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 0.95.
Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The medical research company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $706.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $688.58 million. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 3.75% and a negative net margin of 36.06%. Exact Sciences’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.60) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Exact Sciences Corporation will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.
In related news, Director Katherine S. Zanotti sold 3,207 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.20, for a total value of $170,612.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 72,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,870,778.80. This trade represents a 4.22% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.
Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.
