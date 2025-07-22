Cwm LLC Has $923,000 Stock Holdings in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Cwm LLC raised its holdings in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS – Free Report) by 41.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,316 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,217 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXAS. High Note Wealth LLC increased its position in Exact Sciences by 225.5% during the first quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 10,710 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 7,420 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in Exact Sciences by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 24,972 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after buying an additional 959 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in Exact Sciences by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 33,598 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after buying an additional 6,508 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Exact Sciences by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,986 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. Finally, EULAV Asset Management increased its holdings in Exact Sciences by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 335,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $14,502,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. 88.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Exact Sciences alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EXAS. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Exact Sciences in a report on Friday, April 11th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.50.

Exact Sciences Price Performance

Exact Sciences stock opened at $48.36 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.73. Exact Sciences Corporation has a 52-week low of $39.97 and a 52-week high of $72.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.78, a PEG ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 0.95.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The medical research company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $706.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $688.58 million. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 3.75% and a negative net margin of 36.06%. Exact Sciences’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.60) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Exact Sciences Corporation will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Katherine S. Zanotti sold 3,207 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.20, for a total value of $170,612.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 72,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,870,778.80. This trade represents a 4.22% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Exact Sciences Profile

(Free Report)

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exact Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exact Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.