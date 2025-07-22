New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 918 Shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its holdings in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 918 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Primerica were worth $5,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Primerica by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 2,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $709,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Primerica by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $881,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Primerica by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,122,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Primerica by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Primerica by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Primerica Trading Down 1.3%

Shares of PRI opened at $263.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.75 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $268.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $273.90. Primerica, Inc. has a twelve month low of $230.98 and a twelve month high of $307.91.

Primerica Dividend Announcement

Primerica ( NYSE:PRI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $5.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.77 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $803.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $783.54 million. Primerica had a return on equity of 32.30% and a net margin of 15.82%. Primerica’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.91 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Primerica, Inc. will post 20.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 22nd were issued a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 22nd. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Primerica from $274.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Primerica from $320.00 to $315.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Primerica currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $317.83.

About Primerica

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products.

