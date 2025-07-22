Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 19,461 Shares of Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (NYSE:MD)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its position in Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (NYSE:MD – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 608,816 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,461 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.71% of Pediatrix Medical Group worth $8,822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 95.3% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Pediatrix Medical Group by 219.5% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Pediatrix Medical Group by 218.0% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 5,104 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Pediatrix Medical Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $132,000. Finally, Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Pediatrix Medical Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $136,000. Institutional investors own 97.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Pediatrix Medical Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on MD. Macquarie lifted their price target on Pediatrix Medical Group from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from $18.50 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.67.

Pediatrix Medical Group Price Performance

Shares of MD opened at $12.67 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.87. Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.40 and a twelve month high of $17.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.54, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.25.

Pediatrix Medical Group (NYSE:MD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.08. Pediatrix Medical Group had a negative net margin of 4.17% and a positive return on equity of 17.43%. The company had revenue of $458.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $451.44 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. Pediatrix Medical Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Pediatrix Medical Group

(Free Report)

Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, maternal-fetal, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty care services in the United States. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pediatrix Medical Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pediatrix Medical Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.