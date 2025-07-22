Cerity Partners LLC Reduces Position in Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA)

Cerity Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 17,615 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,121 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Arcosa were worth $1,358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ACA. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in Arcosa by 81.5% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Arcosa by 223.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Arcosa in the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Arcosa in the 4th quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth increased its holdings in Arcosa by 36.9% in the 4th quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 2,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Arcosa alerts:

Arcosa Price Performance

Arcosa stock opened at $88.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.76 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Arcosa, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.11 and a 1 year high of $113.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $87.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.68.

Arcosa Dividend Announcement

Arcosa ( NYSE:ACA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $632.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $613.95 million. Arcosa had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 5.59%. Arcosa’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Arcosa, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 15th. Arcosa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.58%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Eric D. Hurst sold 835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.57, for a total transaction of $73,955.95. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 4,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $364,199.84. This trade represents a 16.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jesse E. Jr. Collins sold 8,616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.40, for a total transaction of $744,422.40. Following the sale, the insider owned 12,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,084,406.40. The trade was a 40.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About Arcosa

(Free Report)

Arcosa, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, engineered structures, and transportation markets in the United States. It operates through three segments: Construction Products, Engineered Structures, and Transportation Products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arcosa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcosa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.