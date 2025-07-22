Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) Shares Purchased by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Free Report) by 479.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,159 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 65,499 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Mattel were worth $1,538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. grew its holdings in Mattel by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 46,174,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,681,000 after buying an additional 5,984,400 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Mattel in the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,929,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Mattel by 468.3% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,394,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,193,000 after purchasing an additional 2,797,559 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Grove Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Mattel in the 4th quarter worth $39,066,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Mattel during the 4th quarter worth about $33,942,000. 97.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mattel alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MAT. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Mattel from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Mattel from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Mattel in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Mattel from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Mattel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Mattel has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.13.

Mattel Trading Up 2.6%

Shares of NASDAQ MAT opened at $19.88 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a PE ratio of 12.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.86. Mattel, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.95 and a 1-year high of $22.07.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. Mattel had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 25.80%. The firm had revenue of $826.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $791.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mattel, Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mattel Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mattel, Inc, a toy and family entertainment company, designs, manufactures, and markets toys and consumer products in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as books, content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, American Girl, Disney Princess and Disney Frozen, Monster High, and Polly Pocket brands; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Hot Wheels Monster Trucks, Hot Wheels Mario Kart, Matchbox, and Cars brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other consumer products under the Fisher-Price, Little People and Imaginext, and Thomas & Friends, and Power wheels brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mattel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mattel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.