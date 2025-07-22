Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA – Free Report) by 54.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 177,159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 62,455 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF were worth $9,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $337,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,882 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 54.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 384,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,015,000 after purchasing an additional 135,241 shares during the last quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $3,197,000. Finally, AssuredPartners Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000.

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF stock opened at $51.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.37 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.87. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF has a 1 year low of $47.45 and a 1 year high of $52.96.

The Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (FSTA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Consumer Staples 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US consumer staples companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FSTA was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

