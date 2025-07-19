Kathmere Capital Management LLC Has $1.63 Million Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Kathmere Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 23.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,506 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,987 shares during the quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. von Borstel & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Navigoe LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Elite Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $185.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.00. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $140.53 and a 52-week high of $207.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $172.90 and a 200 day moving average of $173.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The information services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.79. Alphabet had a return on equity of 34.54% and a net margin of 30.86%. The business had revenue of $76.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 9th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is an increase from Alphabet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 9th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.36%.

GOOGL has been the subject of several research reports. Westpark Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $203.00 price target (up from $200.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Alphabet from $210.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Alphabet from $225.00 to $192.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $201.68.

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.38, for a total transaction of $5,992,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,527,392 shares in the company, valued at $466,000,536.96. The trade was a 1.27% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $1,575,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 255,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,695,000. This represents a 3.40% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 215,843 shares of company stock worth $37,288,490 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.64% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

