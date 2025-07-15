Xponance Inc. Increases Stock Position in United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,417 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $2,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Weil Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 259.3% during the 1st quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 4,570 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,409,000 after acquiring an additional 3,298 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in United Therapeutics by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 12,432 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,832,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its stake in United Therapeutics by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,116 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new position in United Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $562,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in United Therapeutics by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,645 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on UTHR. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $410.00 to $385.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $348.00 to $328.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of United Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $314.00 price objective (down previously from $395.00) on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $425.00 price target on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $383.08.

United Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ UTHR opened at $297.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $301.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $319.73. United Therapeutics Corporation has a one year low of $266.98 and a one year high of $417.82. The firm has a market cap of $13.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88, a PEG ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 0.53.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The biotechnology company reported $6.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.29 by $0.34. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 40.44% and a return on equity of 19.33%. The business had revenue of $794.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $726.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that United Therapeutics Corporation will post 24.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO James Edgemond sold 12,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.37, for a total value of $3,904,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 8,118 shares in the company, valued at $2,641,353.66. The trade was a 59.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard Giltner sold 3,036 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.60, for a total transaction of $879,225.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 19,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,613,606.40. This represents a 13.54% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 84,681 shares of company stock valued at $25,261,669 over the last ninety days. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

Featured Stories

