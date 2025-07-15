Cerity Partners LLC Has $10.16 Million Stock Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Cerity Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,020 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 40 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $10,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of REGN. TD Private Client Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 171 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.2% in the first quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 451 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 101 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% in the first quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 9.5% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 220 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.5%

REGN stock opened at $570.59 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 4.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $544.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $618.18. The company has a market cap of $61.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.33. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $476.49 and a twelve month high of $1,211.20.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Dividend Announcement

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $8.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.83 by ($0.61). The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 31.94% and a return on equity of 15.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $9.55 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 20th were paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 20th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s dividend payout ratio is 8.96%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on REGN. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $700.00 to $580.00 in a research note on Friday, May 30th. UBS Group increased their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $560.00 to $584.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America dropped their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $575.00 to $547.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $800.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $823.54.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

Further Reading

