Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Shares Acquired by Round Rock Advisors LLC

Round Rock Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 55.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,820 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the period. Round Rock Advisors LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Meta Platforms Stock Up 0.5%

META stock opened at $720.92 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $677.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $635.41. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $442.65 and a 12 month high of $747.90. The company has a market cap of $1.81 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.66.

Meta Platforms Announces Dividend

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The social networking company reported $6.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.33 by $1.10. The firm had revenue of $42.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.45 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 39.11% and a return on equity of 38.69%. Meta Platforms’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.71 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th were paid a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.19%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on META shares. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Meta Platforms from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $820.00 to $640.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $735.00 to $795.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $645.00 to $655.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $725.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $729.38.

Read Our Latest Report on Meta Platforms

Insider Buying and Selling at Meta Platforms

In other Meta Platforms news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 6,874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $659.36, for a total value of $4,532,440.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 70,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,181,574.40. The trade was a 8.94% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 13,793 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $701.13, for a total transaction of $9,670,686.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 118,279 shares in the company, valued at $82,928,955.27. This represents a 10.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 152,263 shares of company stock valued at $104,638,750. 13.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.