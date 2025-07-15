Allworth Financial LP Purchases 975 Shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 49.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,934 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Howmet Aerospace during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 208.1% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new position in Howmet Aerospace during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new position in Howmet Aerospace during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 114.6% during the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. 90.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Howmet Aerospace Price Performance

NYSE:HWM opened at $184.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.43. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 52-week low of $77.22 and a 52-week high of $187.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $170.98 and a 200 day moving average of $142.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 2.30.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Howmet Aerospace ( NYSE:HWM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.09. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 27.25% and a net margin of 16.64%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Howmet Aerospace news, VP Barbara Lou Shultz sold 1,250 shares of Howmet Aerospace stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.17, for a total transaction of $193,962.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 23,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,575,737.48. The trade was a 5.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John C. Plant sold 800,000 shares of Howmet Aerospace stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.96, for a total value of $125,568,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 236,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,127,946.24. This trade represents a 77.18% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 831,250 shares of company stock valued at $130,517,863 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Monday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $118.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. UBS Group raised their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Benchmark raised their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $85.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Northcoast Research raised Howmet Aerospace from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Howmet Aerospace presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.00.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

